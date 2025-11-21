John Skiadas Sells 41,100 Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) Director John Skiadas sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $301,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,870,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,163.78. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Skiadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, John Skiadas sold 6,620 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $48,789.40.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Skiadas sold 9,010 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $65,142.30.

PAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 264,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 million, a PE ratio of -365.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

PAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

