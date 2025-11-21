Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Director Michael Hoffman Purchases 20,000 Shares

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hoffman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,490,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,886.50. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Annovis Bio Trading Down 2.3%
NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 1,965,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,462. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.61. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
