Sundar Pichai Sells 32,500 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,930,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,319,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $306.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

