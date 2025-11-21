Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 7,668 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Roy Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the sale, the director owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,525.72. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $230.63. 2,870,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,609. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $235.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $277,749,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $113,375,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after purchasing an additional 732,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

