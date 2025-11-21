Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) CFO Sells $13,531.28 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $13,531.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,828.07. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDYN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 1,640,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,065. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 953.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palladyne AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDYN

Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 507.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palladyne AI during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the first quarter worth $673,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.