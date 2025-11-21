Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,077,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 284,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

