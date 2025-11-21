Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$351,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services.

