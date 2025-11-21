Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 13.1% – Time to Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. 12,338,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

ITH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.

The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.70.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

