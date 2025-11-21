Head-To-Head Analysis: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) & Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Coca-Cola Consolidated”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Baristas Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated $7.07 billion 1.95 $633.12 million $7.02 23.01

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

48.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 8.66% 44.03% 12.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baristas Coffee and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Baristas Coffee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrups with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.