GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $600.00 and last traded at $596.1350. Approximately 3,893,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,391,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $554.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.52 and a 200 day moving average of $562.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $31,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

