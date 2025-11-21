Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Head to Head Comparison

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Earlyworks has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $3.09 million 5.84 -$1.80 million N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $10.53 million 2.16 -$2.55 million ($0.12) -9.00

This table compares Earlyworks and The Glimpse Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group -27.10% -16.60% -14.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Earlyworks and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 1 0 0 0 1.00 The Glimpse Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 142.59%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Earlyworks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

