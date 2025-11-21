Critical Analysis: Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and Aristocrat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 2 11 5 0 2.17 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $54.24, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage 7.81% 8.61% 4.39% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Aristocrat Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.21 billion 0.81 $1.12 billion ($10.68) -4.32 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Aristocrat Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel’s, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp’s, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

