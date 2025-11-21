Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.09. 24,791,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 35,840,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Applied Digital Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 34,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,142,281.25. Following the sale, the director owned 263,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,826.76. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $3,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,720.96. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 56,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

