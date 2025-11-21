Ameresco (AMRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC):

11/19/2025 – Ameresco had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Ameresco had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/4/2025 – Ameresco was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/21/2025 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Ameresco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Ameresco had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – Ameresco had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

