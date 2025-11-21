Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.4150, with a volume of 352384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Stratasys Trading Up 4.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

