Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. 6,301,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.45.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.