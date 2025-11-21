Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.2450. 5,387,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,849,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $889.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. CM Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

