Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 10,496,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,455,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 635.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 103.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

