Stephen Usher Sells 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Usher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,675. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. 460,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,596. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

