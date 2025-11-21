Stephen Usher Sells 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Usher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,675. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
TPB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. 460,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,596. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
