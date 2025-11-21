KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.74 and last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 14907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KPT shares. CIBC boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current year.
KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
