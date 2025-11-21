Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares were down 32.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. Approximately 495,658,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average daily volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.33.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
