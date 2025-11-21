Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $74.9830, with a volume of 2004817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exact Sciences to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,343 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 537,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 205,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 163,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

