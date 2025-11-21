Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.60 and last traded at GBX 92.62, with a volume of 788034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 160 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essentra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £265.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

