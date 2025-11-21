Dunson Cheng Sells 1,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Chairman Dunson Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 169,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,212.50. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CATY stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 398,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $485,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

