Halley Gilbert Sells 16,532 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Halley Gilbert sold 16,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $455,456.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,488.65. The trade was a 42.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

