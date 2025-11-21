Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether Purchases 440,000 Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $2,367,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 104,126,525 shares in the company, valued at $560,200,704.50. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether acquired 270,478 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,809.88.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether bought 353,192 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,924,896.40.

Rumble Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of RUM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,749. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Rumble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rumble by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rumble by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 41.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rumble by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUM

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.