Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $212,865.12 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total transaction of $212,865.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Yuen Wupen sold 821 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $192,228.94.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Yuen Wupen sold 3,281 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $409,665.66.

On Monday, August 25th, Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock traded up $22.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,703,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $282.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lumentum by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $3,411,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 339,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.