Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Teri Little Sells 4,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) SVP Teri Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.01. 8,579,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average is $188.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

