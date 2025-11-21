Critical Review: Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) vs. ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF)

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENN Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 1 1 0 0 1.50

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than ENN Energy.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ENN Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ENN Energy pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

40.4% of ENN Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENN Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENN Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A $1.54 5.58 Brookfield Infrastructure $3.66 billion 1.44 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats ENN Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and a global fleet of approximately 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) intermodal containers under long-term contracts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

