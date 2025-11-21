Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphatec (ATEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) recently:

11/17/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Alphatec had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

10/31/2025 – Alphatec was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Alphatec is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Alphatec is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker sold 250,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,816,936. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,816,936. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,822,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,713,964. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.