Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Should You Buy?

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 and last traded at GBX 142. Approximately 533,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 162,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 price objective on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Microlise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £163.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Microlise Group plc will post 5.5260831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

