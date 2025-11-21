Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 85,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 368,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, COO Cheryl Gault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $191,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.24. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $214,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 401,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,766.98. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 120,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,121 in the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,055,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,215,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

