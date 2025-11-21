Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.2750. Sumitomo Heavy shares last traded at $6.2750, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

