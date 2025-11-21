Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 567,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 282,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$66.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

