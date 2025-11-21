Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. 6,301,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 240.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.70. The firm has a market cap of £609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

