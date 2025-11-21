Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $382.45 and last traded at $383.42, with a volume of 18451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

