Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $42.5170. Approximately 318,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 398,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $838.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%.The firm had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,773.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.