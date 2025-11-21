APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.97. APA shares last traded at $23.8070, with a volume of 2,674,074 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.