GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 461,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 249,357 shares.The stock last traded at $36.76 and had previously closed at $36.61.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.96.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Company Profile

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

