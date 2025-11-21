Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Nomadar Price Performance
NASDAQ:NOMA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 46,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,641. Nomadar has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $57.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nomadar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Nomadar Company Profile
We are the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a professional soccer club which currently competes in the Segunda División. We currently have four proposed business verticals, which are in various stages of development. Through June 30, 2025, the Company had engaged in limited operations until 2025 when the Company began generating revenue from providing services under commercial contracts and purchase orders entered into in the ordinary course of business.
