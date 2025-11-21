Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Griffon (GFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Griffon (NYSE: GFF) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2025 – Griffon had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Griffon had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Griffon had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Griffon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Griffon had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Griffon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – Griffon had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

