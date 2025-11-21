ServiceTitan (TTAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2025 – ServiceTitan had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/20/2025 – ServiceTitan had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – ServiceTitan had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – ServiceTitan had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/21/2025 – ServiceTitan was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/8/2025 – ServiceTitan had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – ServiceTitan had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $71,804.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,821,062.40. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,508,187.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

