Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

