QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $78.61. 92,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.87. QCR has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

About QCR

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.45 million for the quarter. QCR had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

