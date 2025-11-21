GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

