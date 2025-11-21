GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $25.22.
