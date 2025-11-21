Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $14,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,315. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ReposiTrak Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of TRAK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 92,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,687. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.39.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReposiTrak in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ReposiTrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ReposiTrak during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

