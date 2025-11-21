Insider Selling: TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Director Amy Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,085,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

