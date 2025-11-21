Insider Buying: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,973.80. This represents a 4.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $23,112.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00.

PodcastOne Stock Up 9.8%

PODC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,080. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -0.06. PodcastOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded PodcastOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PodcastOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PodcastOne by 122.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PodcastOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

