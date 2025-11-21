Insider Selling: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO Sells 6,797 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) CFO David Horn sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $13,390.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,499.94. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Seer Trading Up 1.5%

SEER traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,122. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 484.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.88%. Seer has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seer by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,491 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Seer by 54.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seer by 51.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 58,173 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Seer by 46.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seer

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.