Insider Buying: J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Buys 540 Shares of Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Ciaramello acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.56 per share, with a total value of $48,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,737.28. The trade was a 114.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J & J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $176.77.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on J & J Snack Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.